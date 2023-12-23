We love Jennifer Lawrence for her acting chops, but her unfiltered nature attracts us the most. She’s pretty honest about her personal life and political opinions. But things took a controversial turn when the actress confessed to scratching her b*tt against the sacred Hawaiin rocks. Scroll below to know all about the blast from the past.

As most know, Jennifer gained worldwide recognition for her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise. The controversy took place during the shoot of the second installment, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The filming took place in Georgia, New Jersey and Hawaii.

Jennifer Lawrence describes her “butt-scratching” incident

JLaw shared the incident while promoting her film Passengers with Chris Pratt on The Graham Norton Show. She said, “There were … sacred … rocks — I dunno, they were ancestors, who knows — they were sacred. And you’re not supposed to sit on them because you’re not supposed to expose your genitalia to them.”

Jennifer Lawrence continued, “I, however, was in a wetsuit for this whole shoot – oh my god, they were so good for butt itching!”

During the conversation, Lawrence also revealed that one of the sacred rocks came loose, rolled down the mountain, and almost killed the sound guy. She added, “And all the Hawaiians were like: ‘Oh my god, it’s the curse!’ And I’m in the corner going, I’m your curse. I wedged it loose with my a*s.”

Netizens called Jennifer Lawrence “horrible”

The natives, however, did not find the incident funny. In fact, they felt disrespected. As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Jennifer Lawrence received massive backlash. It garnered over 1 million views on Twitter with around 100 comments.

A user wrote, “horrible”

Another commented, “Shameless.”

A troll reacted, “you know she’s a good actress because you never see any of her garbage personality on screen”

“everything about it is shameful,” wrote another.

The whitest story ever told. pic.twitter.com/aZb8RQ9e5a — ᴉuoodɹɯ (@MrPooni) December 7, 2016

Jennifer Lawrence issues apology for butt-scratching controversy

Jennifer Lawrence had to issue an apology for the incident. She confessed that she was being “self-deprecating” but meant no offense in any way.

But this wasn’t the only time JLaw was in trouble over her words. She also created a stir when she claimed no one cast a female lead in action movies before The Hunger Games.

Jennifer Lawrence on the professional front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix comedy-drama No Hard Feelings. The film created a lot of noise, especially because of JLaw’s full-frontal n*de scene.

