The English actor Henry Cavill is indeed a very handsome man with millions of fans and is one of those men who face catcalling. The actor once opened up about it and allegedly claimed that women showcase ‘double standards’ regarding catcalling. It is something that is encountered mainly by women, but instances or confessions such as this show that men go through similar situations, too.

Cavill became a household name after playing Superman in Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel. His charm and magnetic personality swayed immediately; therefore, when he was ousted from the role of Clark Kent, people were furious and heartbroken, and honestly, he did every bit of justice to the character. Besides that, him in the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher is another fitting role for the actor.

Henry Cavill has a towering height of 1.85 meters and a solid muscular build with sharp-as-knife facial features. Women can’t help themselves from falling for the Superman actor. But admiring someone and catcalling them are two different things. Like women, men also feel uncomfortable when they are objectified. Cavill once expressed his opinion on it in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Henry Cavill said, “I do think there’s a bit of a double standard, you know. I mean, if a girl shouts something like ‘Oi, love, fancy a shag?’ to me as I walk past, I do sometimes wonder how she’d feel if a builder said that to her. Although, of course, I wouldn’t feel physically threatened, as she might.”

At that time, Henry was reportedly dating Tara King, and the actor expressed that he was okay with propositions by women on the street as long as he was not with his girlfriend. Cavill found it disrespectful to be catcalled in front of his lady love.

For the unversed, Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel co-star Amy Adams also couldn’t resist herself from objectifying the Superman actor while filming.

Henry Cavill was labeled as a pedophile when he dated Tara King because of their massive age gap. The duo dated for about eight months; Cavill was around 33 years old, and Tara was 19.

He is currently in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso, and the couple made their relationship official in 2021. They posed together at the premiere of the Enola Holmes 2 in New York City.

On the professional front, Cavill will be seen in Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn. The film stars Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and John Cena. The movie is expected to be released 2nd February 2024.

