Henry Cavill gave a lot to drool about to the audience with his chiselled abs and that handsome body, so much that even his female co-star Amy Adams couldn’t resist from feasting her eyes on him. She played the role of Lois Lane, the love interest of Superman. The actress once revealed that during their shoot, she objectified Cavill multiple times, and it was completely embarrassing and mortifying for her, and it is hilarious for us, the audience.

Amy’s onscreen character was quite headstrong and fierce; now imagine her off-screen self losing her composure because she is in the company of the Witcher actor. She brought about a certain amount of balance to Cavill’s Superman.

In an interview with Marie Claire, once the UK, the Man Of Steel actress revealed that she’d got a bit of a crush on Henry Cavill, and it was not just her but her entire family. While shooting for the second DC film, Amy Adams ogled at Henry Cavill when she saw him without a robe. The actress said, “I objectified poor Henry. I had to apologise to him at one point. I’m like, ‘I promise I’m not that pervy.’ He’s just so good to look at. My husband likes to look at him; our daughter likes to look at him… We’re just a creepy family.”

She further added, “In between shots, it was like, ‘Put on a robe, please, and make everyone feel less bad about themselves!” The embarrassing situation didn’t just stop at ogling for Amy Adams, as she got so flustered by the handsome Henry Cavill that she accidentally kissed him on his stomach, as she recalled, “Henry had to take his shirt off, and I didn’t know what to do. I’m just sitting there, and he looks like that, and I kissed his belly. It was the weirdest [thing] – why would I take that choice in that moment? I was mortified; I was like ‘Henry, I’m so sorry.”

Like, we do not blame her at all! she just acted out on what almost every female fan of Henry Cavill would want! All we could say to Amy is that we feel you!

