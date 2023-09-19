Henry Cavill has grabbed a lot of limelight this year, but not always for desirable reasons. After getting axed as Superman from DC, the actor has been in the news about his future projects, and there are a lot of speculations going on. There also have been rumours about him joining hands with Marvel and making his MCU debut. But today, we’ll talk about his Man Of Steel, which unleashed a fan-favourite superhero.

For the unversed, Man Of Steel marked Henry’s smashing debut as Superman in DC. While the film received mixed to decent reviews from critics, his performance as Clark Kent was universally applauded, making him synonymous with the superhero over the years. Despite such glory, do you know that the film wasn’t a big success commercially? Keep reading to know more about it!

If reports are to be believed, Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel was a huge DC project, budgeted at a staggering $225 million. Apart from this, a big amount was spent on marketing. Against all these expenses, the worldwide box office collection of $668.04 million (as per Box Office Mojo) reflects the film is a commercial success.

However, the reality is a bit different. Yes, the Henry Cavill starrer was a box office success but not as huge as it seems. As per Deadline’s report, Man Of Steel had raked in just a little over $42 million as profit. If compared with $668 million, the profit is a little over 6%. That’s a bit shocking!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

