Henry Cavill is one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood who became popular after appearing as the DC superhero Superman in Man of Steel, but that journey came to an end with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Not only that, Cavill also exited from the hit Netflix series, The Witcher, but despite that, the English actor has quite a high net worth, and today, we have brought to you his total net worth in 2023 even after losing on those mammoth roles.

The actor has a massive stardom, and his fans were left shattered after he was ousted from the new DCU it has been still going on even with the Studios announcing David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent. Even after losing on the meatiest roles, the actor has a pretty fat cash coming into his pocket, making his net worth look not too shabby at all.

Henry Cavill’s breakthrough point in his career came with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013, and then he went on to play the role of the last son of Krypton in multiple projects, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter via Cosmopolitan Cavill was reportedly paid $300,000 for the 2013 superhero flick; that too apart from the box office profits and the other bonuses. He reportedly earned $14 million following the success of the DC film.

Henry Cavill reportedly earned a handsome amount for her role in Justice League, and as per StyleCaster, Variety thinks he got about $20 million for it. As for his role in The Witcher series, that too met with a lot of appreciation and love from the audience, Cavill also received a lot of cash for that role. A report by Variety said that in Season 1, he made $400,000 per episode, which rose to $1 million per episode in the second season of the series, meaning he got $3.3 million for the pilot season and was over double in season 2 with $8 million in total. Unfortunately, his salary for the 3rd season is not known, which is also the last season where we will be seeing him in the role.

Now, coming to his cameo, the much talked about special appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, with which Henry Cavill announced his return to the DC universe only to get ousted by the new heads. As per Cosmopolitan, for his brief post-credit scene in the 2022 film, Cavill received $250, 000!

Henry Cavill is very private about his life and likes to keep a low profile, and besides his earnings from these movies, he owns a mansion in Lake Sherwood outside Hollywood back in 2013, which was worth $5 million at that time. Henry was also a part of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Fallout, but his earning from that is unfortunately unknown.

Cavill’s London residence in South Kensington is a quaint place, and while on The Rich Eisen Show, he revealed that he owns a convertible stable; he said, “I don’t have a man cave. I have a small Mews house in London. What a Mews is is an old stable that’s been converted into houses over the years. It’s not huge. My computer desk is in my very small living room.”

Even after losing on Superman and The Witcher, Henry Cavill’s net worth is a whopping $50 million standing in 2023 as per Celebrity net Worth. The actor might have had a rough patch in his career by losing out on two of his best roles, but there’s a lot more to come his way.

on the professional front, Henry Cavill will be seen in the spy thriller Argylle, which also stars Dua Lipa and John Cena in it and as per reports, the film is expected to release in 2024.

