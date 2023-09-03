The Conjuring Universe is one of the scariest. Audiences have been offered in the horror genre, and now this Universe is all set with its latest offering, The Nun 2, releasing on September 8. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film The Nun, which was a spin-off of the main Conjuring series. Directed by Micheal Chaves, the film takes forward the events of the first film.

The Nun saw an evil battle followed by an enigmatic gothic horror, and The Nun 2 took up where the last film left. The film stars Storm Reid, Jonas Bloquet, Anna Popplewell, and Katelyn Rose Downey. Reid plays a young woman who is possessed by Valak.

Early reviews for The Nun 2 are out and the film seems to have been loved by the whoever has watched it. Some are calling it the scariest in the Conjuring Universe, while others are betting that the sequel is far better and lives up to the horror expectations than the first part.

Taking to Twitter, the film was reviewed by some big names in the Industry. A review read, “The Nun 2 is infinitely better than the first film. It’s scarier and much more intense. This is what I wanted out of the first one, which was too heavy and bogged down with lore. Now, we get to have FUN with this terrifying villain. Stay for the mid-credit scene!”

The Nun 2 is infinitely better than the first film. It’s scarier and much more intense. This is what I wanted out of the first one, which was too heavy and bogged down with lore. Now we get to have FUN with this terrifying villain. Stay for the mid credit scene! #Nun2 pic.twitter.com/DmXVGjtvi4 — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) August 31, 2023

Another tweet read, “#nun2 is a fun and creepy good time at the theater. The cast is solid and the visuals are dark and moody. I get happy and chills every time I see the nun appear on the screen.” People also called it a masterclass and wrote, “The #Nun2 is a masterclass of sound, lighting, perspective, and pacing that will have audience anxiety dialed to 11.”

Another review read, “Pleased to say #Nun2 is a big improvement over the first film. Bigger, better, and scarier, with a much more solid story. It does potentially break some Conjuring canon. But I had a blast! One of my favorites in the #Conjuring series thus far! -Mike M”

The film was acknowledged as a must-watch and worthy of all the scare hype! A review read, “#TheNun2 is a fun ride! While we still are in the world of religious lore, the film is filled with more fun and scares. The ending is satisfying, and the mid-credit scene makes it all worth it. Definitely go see it.”

#TheNun2 is a fun ride! While we still are in the world of religious lore, the film is filled with more fun and scares. The ending is satisfying, and the mid credit scene makes it all worth it. Definitely go see it. @thenunmovie pic.twitter.com/Ff5eyqpbtz — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) August 31, 2023

Some called the film an instant obsession.

#TheNun2 is so extra and goes so hard that I’m now instantly obsessed and I will not be talking about anything else for the foreseeable future. Bravo Akela Cooper and Michael Chaves! pic.twitter.com/B66nSbiFQs — Shannabelle Come Home (@shannon_mcgrew) August 31, 2023

Another review about the film said, “Cool trend that holds true for the Conjuring Universe: sequels tend to be better than the originals. The Conjuring 2 is better than The Conjuring; both Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home are better than Annabelle, and now I can confirm The Nun 2 is better than The Nun.”

Characters of the film were appreciated as well. A review read, “#thenun2 is a super solid horror sequel. It’s got two good stories that intersect into a fantastic third act, which is amazing until it loses focus just a bit right at the end. That misstep aside, it’s got awesome scary effects, and Sister Irene is legit a legend.”

It seems like horror film fans are in for a treat looking at the great reviews. The Nun 2 is releasing on September 8. The film is an addition to The Conjuring Universe, which started in 2013 and has all the films based on real-life cases by two paranormal investigators, Ed & Lorraine Warren.

The Conjuring Universe has films like Annabelle, The Nun, and The Conjuring to its credit, and some of them have churned out great numbers at the Box Office.

