Despite being in theatres for over a month, Greta Gerwig’s directed film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling in the lead, continues to reign supreme at the box office. Every day brings new records and milestones for this film based on Mattel’s iconic toy brand. Now, the film broke yet another record.

For the unversed, Barbie marks the first live-action adaptation in a sea of computer-animated films and specials. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, taking audiences on a self-discovery journey following an existential crisis.

According to the latest report from Variety, Barbie has made an impressive $1.36 billion in global box office revenue, surpassing Universal and Illumination’s animated adventure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.35 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing global film of the year.

Greta Gerwig’s fantasy drama has earned $600 million in North America alone, and earlier in August, it overtook Mario ($574 million) to become the top-grossing release of 2023 in the domestic box office. On the international front, the film has raked in a remarkable $760 million to date.

Barbie has been a phenomenal success story at the box office, defying all expectations since its release in July, where it made an astonishing debut with $162 million, securing the title of the best debut of the year. This Margot Robbie-led film held the No. 1 spot at the box office for an impressive four consecutive weekends and eventually achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the highest-grossing movie ever directed solely by a woman. Currently, it proudly sits as the 14th highest-grossing domestic release and the 15th highest-grossing global release in cinematic history.

In its latest triumph, Barbie has soared to become Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing worldwide release of all time, outshining the previous record holder, 2011’s ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,’ which grossed $1.34 billion (not adjusted for inflation). Furthermore, ‘Barbie’ had already left its mark as Warner Bros.’ biggest domestic title in a century, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s superhero epic, ‘The Dark Knight,’ which had a domestic gross of $536 million.

Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed director with Oscar nominations for Lady Bird and Little Women, collaborated on the screenplay for Barbie alongside her partner Noah Baumbach. Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera.

