Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, was the highest-grossing film of all time. Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy, ‘Barbie,’ has set new records at the Alamo Drafthouse, the renowned cinema chain celebrated for its in-theatre dining experience, surpassing the achievements of the American superhero film.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s starrer film has been breaking records at the box office ever since it was released in July. Now the film continues to break some more records at the box office. Scroll down to know more.

Variety reports that the renowned theatre chain, known for its in-theatre dining experience and strict no phones/no talking policy, hasn’t disclosed the exact ticket sales figures for both ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Barbie’. However, Alamo Drafthouse did confirm that ‘Barbie’ has now become their highest-grossing film. Currently, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ retains its position as the second highest-grossing movie of all time, with a global box office total of $2,799,439,100. (The top-grossing movie is still 2009’s “Avatar,” with earnings of $2,923,706,026.) As of now, ‘Barbie’ has accumulated $1,343,695,173 at the worldwide box office.

Presently, ‘Barbie’ holds the 17th spot on the list of highest-grossing movies of all time, and it is poised to climb further up the ranks. This is especially likely as the film is scheduled for a re-release in IMAX next month, featuring new footage. Remarkably, “Barbie” has achieved another milestone by surpassing “Avengers: Endgame” to become the top-selling movie of all time at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig’s film stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. It is also worth pointing out that Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren have important roles to play. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

