After the epic failure of the pan-India debut, Liger, everyone’s eyes were set on what was next for Vijay Deverakonda. The actor is back with Kushi, which also stars Samantha in the lead role. Featuring these powerhouses of acting, the film has been enjoying a decent pre-release buzz. So, let’s see how it performed at the Indian box office on day 1!

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is in the news for all the right reasons. The promotions have been good so far, but the only concern is that both lead actors are carrying the baggage of disasters. While Vijay saw his Liger tanking at the box office, Sam also delivered a huge flop in the form of Shaakuntalam.

Kushi released yesterday and it opened to favourable reviews from critics and audiences. As a result, after a decent start, the film witnessed growth during evening and night shows. As a result, day 1 is being registered in the range of 14-15.50 crores net collection (all languages) at the Indian box office. Please note that the number might slightly go here and there compared to the official collection.

As word-of-mouth is positive, Kushi is expected to show a healthy jump today and tomorrow. So, the opening weekend of around 50 crores or more is very much possible. Let’s see how the film performs!

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up on the box office failure of Liger. At the trailer launch of Kushi, the actor shared that Liger is not the first failure of his life and that he has had many flops earlier as well, just as he has had many hit movies.

