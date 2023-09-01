Advertisement

Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 22 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer commercial film has been bringing a lot of moolah in the last three weeks and has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films from Bollywood in 2023. Akshay Kumar starrer is also commanding mighty footfall in theatres.

Both films made the most out of the holidays on Wednesday & Thursday owing to Raksha Bandhan festivities. Despite the release of Dream Girl 2, both films continued to ring the cash registers. The future business of these films looks bleak as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is to release next week.

Early trends suggest that both “OMG 2” and “Gadar 2” are effectively drawing audiences to theatres, even amid competition from “Dream Girl 2” at the box office. Both movies are firmly holding their ground in this ongoing box office battle. In the case of the film led by Sunny Deol, its momentum remains steady, generating an estimated Rs 3-4 crore* on its 22nd day. These latest figures push the film’s total earnings to approximately Rs 485.45-486.75 crore*. For context, the movie had accrued around Rs 482.45 crore until the previous day, which marked the end of the 21st day.

Amidst these unfolding events, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 finds itself deeply engaged in fierce competition against the formidable contenders Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. According to reliable reports, the film has successfully amassed an estimated Rs 1-1.50 crore* on its 21st day of release. With these recent calculations, the movie’s overall earnings have climbed to a range of Rs 143-143.50 crore*. To provide context, it’s noteworthy that the film had reportedly collected approximately Rs 142 crores* until the previous day, marking the end of its 21st day at the box office.

