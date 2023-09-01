Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has commenced its advance booking in India and the reaction to the number of tickets being booked is a testimony to SRK’s stardom and the impact of the trailer. The Overseas booking has already seen a mammoth number already and now as soon as the booking in India commenced, tickets have been filling fast.

And to everyone’s surprise, people are not even bothered with some of the tickets priced very high. As high as Rs 2400. The film has opened its booking in Hindi 2D, Tamil 2D & IMAX 2D formats across the country, and on average around 21K tickets are being booked per hour!

Now, as we scrolled through some of the booking sites, Jawan tickets at many luxurious theatres have been priced at Rs 2400 in Mumbai, Delhi, and the bookings are almost full at such a high price as well.

Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC in Mumbai has a sold out Luxe Superior section at Rs 2400 ticket price. Similarly, Delhi: PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall has an almost full theatre with Rs 2300 ticket price. However, both shows are late-night shows. But still, the average ticket price for the film depends on the theatres you visit starting from a minimal Rs 250 but mostly offering a price range of 350+ and some tapping in the Rs 800-1200 range.

PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, also offers a ticket range of Rs 800+ for normal tickets, with premium price hitting around Rs 1600. However, Jawan is a massy film and it proves so with ticket prices as low as Rs 63 in Cinepolis: BSR Mall, OMR, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, and guess what? This is also a sold out show!

The average ticket price in INOX, The Marina Mall, OMR, Chennai also falls in the range of Rs 63 to Rs 202, with the premium seats filling fast and the former category all sold out.

It is clear that Jawan mania has hit the nation, and Shah Rukh Khan is ready to strike gold at the Box Office with such monstrous numbers already at the ticket window. Waiting for the film to achieve some new highs and shatter old records!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

