Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has finally been released, and audiences are giving their honest opinions about the film. After years of anticipation, the fantasy action drama is creating the buzz it was supposed to. However, there were some reports claiming that it had backfired on a certain cinema chain. Now, PVR CEO has finally opened up about these rumours.

As per reports, it was claimed that the money PVR and INOX cinemas share prices had tanked due to the negative environment surrounding the film. A report in Business Insider stated that the cinema chains lost Rs 800 crores due to Brahmastra‘s negative dip.

Now, the PVR CEO Kamal Gianchandani finally opened up about the rumours that were speculating regarding Brahmastra and wrote on his Twitter account, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts?”

It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO (1/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

He further added that PVR had already received a good box office number of Rs 8.18 crores from Brahmastra. The CEO even mentioned that it’s quite higher than other recent blockbusters, and tweeted, “Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO for #Bramhastra on day 1. To put this in context, some of the recent super-hits recorded at #PVR day 1, Sooryavanshi – 5.08 cr, Gangubai K – 2.48 cr, RRR – 8.64 cr, KGF 2 – 11.95 cr, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 3.26 cr.”

His Twitter thread can further be read as, “The way advances / pre sales are today (Saturday), @_PVRCinemas would easily cross 9 cr NBOC (today) and 10 cr NBOC on day 3/ Sunday. When a film grows further from a record setting day 1 number the simple take-away is that the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

