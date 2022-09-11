KRK is finally back on Twitter after serving punishment in his 2020 Tweet case. The self-claimed critic was arrested in Mumbai on August 29 for his derogatory Tweets about late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in 2020. Soon afterwards, he was taken into judicial custody for 14 days. During the same time, another case was filed against him as he was also charged with a 2021 molestation case after a fitness trainer accused him of mixing her drinks and taking advantage.

However, on September 8, KRK was set free and bailed. After spending around 9 days in jail, he walked out of the prison.

Now finally, he’s back on Twitter. Just a while back, KRK took to Twitter to inform his fans and followers about his release from jail. Making his first Tweet post-jail, he said, he’s back for his “vengeance.” Seeing him back, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement and began reacting to his post in different ways. While a few asked him to review his jail experience others talked about Brahmastra’s success.

Commenting on KRK’s post a user wrote, “Too late. Brahmastra has already been declared super hit,” another said, “Welcome Bhai seth ,ab jaldi se jail aur bramhastra ka review post karo.” Take a look:

Please tell us the reality of Brahmastra box office. While you were away, mice were at play!🙄 Sab log milkar janta ko 🦉 bana rahey hain. — PVA (@PinkvillaAunty) September 11, 2022

Late padhare mahashay…. Brahmastra is already hit — Anil Parmar (@anilthakur_2207) September 11, 2022

Remainder For #Brahmastra to be hit it should collect atleast 600 crores — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) September 11, 2022

Recently, KRK’s son Faisal Kamaal had taken to his Twitter profile and Tweeted about his father being tortured in Mumbai. He wrote, “I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him.” “Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK,” read the next Tweet.

Even recently, Kangana Ranaut had spoken about KRK’s arrest while bashing Brahmastra and the groupism in industry. In one of her Insta stories, she wrote, “Their grupism is coming to bite them now… wedding to baby PR, controlled the media, jailed KRK bought reviews, bought tickets… they can do everything dishonest but can’t make a good honest film.”

Since KRK is back, stay tuned to Koimoi as we will bring you all the masala from his Tweets.

