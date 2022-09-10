After Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood filmmaker and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been launching attacks on the recent release Brahmastra every now and then. After hitting at Koffee Club, the filmmaker has now reacted to the reported 800 crore loss to theatres due to Brahmastra.

Taking to Twitter he not only called Bollywood fake but also took a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva in the film.

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media he wrote, “Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars. “Brahmastra wipes out over ₹800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors | Business Insider” He also posted a photo of Anupam Kher’s character from The Kashmir Files and said “Never fool around with Shiva”.

Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars. “Brahmastra wipes out over ₹800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors | Business Insider https://t.co/ZgHOlzBm3H — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri tweet has left netizens divided, while a section tweeted in support others said otherwise. Replying to the same, a user wrote, “This will impact lot of businesses, people not going to cinema may hurt lot of employments. There is a need of new Hindi cinema, because Bollywood will never change” while another said, “I am invested in Inox share,r u? If u r not than it should not bother you.” “Zero content, bakwas story , laser show that hurts your eyes , finally worst movie of the year don’t waste your time and hard earned money,” said one more user.

A while back we brought you Kangana Ranaut too reacted to the reports of 800 crore loss to the theatre. Taking to Insta stories, she called it groupism and wrote, “Their grupism is coming to bite them now… wedding to baby PR, controlled the media, jailed KRK bought reviews, bought tickets… they can do everything dishonest but can’t make a good honest film.”

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took an indirect jibe at Karan Johar and the ‘Koffee Club’ asking their social media agencies and PR firms to focus on their films. He had Tweeted, “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always.”

Meanwhile, Brahmastra seems to be a box office hit already as the numbers coming hit are earth-shattering.

