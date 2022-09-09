Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from voicing his opinion about anything and everything. Especially post the success of The Kashmir Files, the filmmaker has been on the spree to spew the ugly and dark side of Bollywood. His tweets often leave netizens divided. Now looks like, The Tashkent Files director has launched a fresh attack and this time on the chat show Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar’s chat show has been making news owing to its latest 7th season. In the latest episode, we saw Phone Bhoot cast Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in appearance.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to Tweet about the ‘Koffee Club’ asking their social media agencies and PR firms to focus on their film. However, in his reply to a user, he even called him ‘Koffee peene wale Raja’.

Vivek Agnihotri Tweeted, “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always.”

I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 8, 2022

When a Twitter user comments on Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet saying, “Koffee pi aaiye kisi din. Maza aayega.” The filmmaker replied to him saying, “Sir woh raja hain coffee wale hum thehre rank chaiwale.” Take a look:

सर वो राजा है कॉफ़ीवाले हम ठहरे रंक चायवाले। — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 8, 2022

Looks like, Vivek Agnihotri’s tweets didn’t go down well with a section of audience. Commenting on the same a user said, “Seems your addicted to Koffee Noticed that you have tweeted every thursday after every new episode! Dont have any other work ? Or something better to watch ? Dont be so obssessed with Karan ya common.” While another said, “Why are u bothered and keeping a check ..u dnt have any other work ? U even know he tweets after every episode ! Jeez.. ur truly Vella ad a real dalla.”

KJo has mentioned the list of "hit" films of bollywood atleast 4 to 5 times in his koffee episodes. And not once has he included #TheKashmirFiles. NOT ONCE. — Urvik Shah (@UrvikShah) September 8, 2022

In whole life u didn't make a proper hit movie till Kashmir Files which eventually became hit because of ur pro-govt approach and govt in return given u support all accross. Or else ur Kashmir Files would have been another flop like ur last movies whatever u made. — TIRTHANNKAR DHARR (@TirthaD) September 9, 2022

Arey barsati mendhak ye btao khaya hai k nahi…!! Barsati mendhak to ho he sath me ek kahavat 900 chuhey kha k billi hai ko chali bhi ekdum fit baiththi hai aap per…opp sorry mr barsati mendhak

. — Gopensingh (@Gopensingh5) September 9, 2022

My question is who funds this nepotic kids?

Do this guys seriously has underworld connections? Best wishes to u for ur future ventures. Keep up the good work.. — simplyvikki 💯% followback (@ArjunJo82609289) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, around the release of Laal Singh Chaddha Vivek Agnihotri had taken potshots at Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. He had also reacted to the boycott that was called for the film.

