Ever since Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has become a historical success, he has become one of the most hyped and successful directors in showbiz. He may not agree with his peers in the industry on different topics but has praised lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar in his latest interview. He was all praises for Akhtar for writing bhajans for Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lagaan’ and has not used a single Urdu word in the songs. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Javed sahab has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades and has given us some of the most beautiful songs to remember him by. Before Lagaan, the lyricist co-written with Salim Khan and has worked on iconic films like Sholay, Deewar, Mr India, Don and Kranti to name a few. Coming back to the topic, Vivek has recently praised the legendary lyricist and how he has stayed true to the Hindi language.

Advertisement

During a live podcast chat with The Cārvāka Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Even a man like Javed Akhtar, the bhajans he wrote for Lagaan were pure Hindi. ‘Madhuban mein Radha..’ there is not a single Urdu word in it. Because these were well-read, intelligent people who were tied to the roots of India. He may be a communist, he may fight against the right-wing, it doesn’t matter.”

Not just that, Vivek Agnihotri also praised Javed Akhtar’s actors and films and how young people fight the corrupt system and said, “All of Javed Akhtar’s heroes, all of them were either a labourer’s son, a teacher’s son and he would fight a dacoit or a mill owner or a zamindar. He would fight a corrupt police inspector or corrupt MLA. In which movie of recent times would you find MLAs, MPs, Police inspectors, IAS officers as the villains? It’s as if India has no issues at all. The only issues are whether you are sleeping with this person or that person. That’s where they have brought Bollywood.”

What are your thoughts on Vivek showering praises on Javed sahab in his latest interview? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty’s Iconic Trio Is Coming Back Together, One Big Commercial Director Already In Talks?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram