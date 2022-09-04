Akshay Kumar Blames Kapil Sharma For His Bollywood Flops: “Meri Filmon Pe, Mere Paiso Pe Nazar Daal Di”

Akshay Kumar, most often known as the ‘hit machine’, is facing quite a tough time right now. His recent releases including Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan have all turned out to be flops. While fans have been pointing out that he should probably give more time to his films, the superstar blames Kapil Sharma for it all. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, The Kapil Sharma Show is back with another season. This edition witnesses the addition of several new members including Srishty Rode while much-loved comedian Krushna Abhishek has left the show. A new promo has been released and witnesses Huma Qureshi, Tamannaah Bhatia and many others celebrity guests having a fun banter with the host.

Among others is the Cuttputlli team. While welcoming Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3, Kapil could be heard saying, “Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you turn a year younger on every birthday)? “

To this, Akshay Kumar was quick to interrupt, “Ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working)”

As expected, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and the rest of the attendees were left in splits. Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Cuttputlli was Akshay Kumar’s 4th film this year. It opened up to mixed reactions and did not garner much-needed attention. Previously, Bachchan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj were all box office failures.

