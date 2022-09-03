No matter how many flops he delivers, Akshay Kumar isn’t shying away from bringing his films within a short span to cater the audience. Yesterday, Akki’s Cuttputlli premiered on OTT, which is a gap of just 22 days since the release of Raksha Bandhan. The film has now become his highest-rated film on IMDb for 2022 so far and below is all you need to know.

Not 1 or 2 but Akshay has given 4 releases in 2022 so far. Except for the latest film, all of the previous films arrived in theatres. Unfortunately, none of the films worked at the box office with two proving to be epic disasters. No one really knows what went wrong as all three films saw decent word-of-mouth coming in from the audience.

After bringing three films to theatres, Akshay Kumar has brought his Cuttputlli directly on OTT and the overall reviews are on the positive side. The same could be seen through IMDb ratings as it stands at 6.2 out of 10 at the time we’re writing this piece. With this number, it has now become the highest-rated film for Akshay in 2022.

Below Cuttputlli, Samrat Prithviraj holds second place with a rating of 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Bachchhan Paandey is in third place with a rating of 5.2 out of 10. Surprisingly, Raksha Bandhan stands much lower in ratings despite enjoying more favourable reviews than the above-mentioned biggies. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 10.

With this kind of appreciation, we wonder what would have been Cuttputlli’s verdict if released in theatres.

Helmed by Ranjit M. Tewari, Cuttputlli stars Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and others. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

