At a time when comedy films have taken a back seat, fans often revisit the good old Bollywood classics like Hera Pheri series, Welcome, and others. Now it seems producer Firoz Nadiadwala is trying to bring back the comedy films franchises. Scroll down to know more.

For a long time, fans have been asking for a sequel to both film franchises. Every now and then reports of reviving the franchises pops up. The producer even recently confirmed his plans of taking this comic caper ahead. Now the latest report has an update on these comedy films.

As per Pinkvilla, Bollywood film producer Firoz Nadiadwala has decided to settle all his debts and finally commence the work on the third instalment of two of his most loved franchises – Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3. The report cited a source as saying, “Firoz Nadiadwala is in conversation with producer Anand Pandit for Hera Pheri 3. The two have been discussing all the possible permutations and combinations to bring the 3 idiots – Raju, Shyam, and Baburao – back together, however, the things are not there on paper yet. Probably in the next month or so, everything by god’s grace will be clear.”

As the producer is trying to revive the franchise, the report also claims that conversations are going on to bring on board one of the top commercial directors of Hindi cinema to helm the third instalment of Hera Pheri. However, it is also worth pointing out that the film’s announcement is not expected to be made on Akshay Kumar’s birthday i.e. September 9 since all legalities take time.

Welcome Back, which was released in 2015, is also seemingly getting a sequel, however, this will be done by Firoz Nadiadwala in his personal capacity. Reportedly, the producer is on the hunt for an ideal director to take this comic caper forward. Even though Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar will be back as Majnu Bhai and Uday Bhai, there are no confirmation as such on the other leads of the film.

