Akshay Kumar’s film Cuttputlli is one of the much-awaited films. The psychological crime thriller film, which is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan, is released on Friday to mixed reviews. Amidst this, some netizens are convinced that the film has plagiarised a joke from Bhuvan Bam’s video. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film stars Khiladi Kumar in the role of a sincere cop, Arjan Sethi who is on a mission to solve the mystery of a serial killer. Rakul Preet Singh and Gurpreet Ghuggi are also seen playing important roles in the film.

Advertisement

A netizen on Reddit shared a clip from the Cuttputlli wherein, Akshay Kumar’s character is seen talking about the hierarchy in which people should be valued in life. In the clip, the superstar is heard saying “First comes God, then the parents, then your siblings, relatives, friends, neighbours, and then comes the teacher.” To which Rakul Preet Singh said, “Don’t you have dogs at home? You could put them on the list as well.”

The scene is followed by a video of Bhuvan Bam’s sketch, and many fans also agreed that the film has plagiarised a joke from BB ki Vines. A user commented, “Lagta hai Akshay Kumar bhi BB ka bada fan hai,” another user jokingly wrote, “Copy thodi inspiration hai.” A third user wrote, “Bhai vo good newzz mein bhi BB ka joke copy Kia tha.”

Another user then commented, “Bollywood walo ne proof kardiya ki copy karane ki limit nahi hoti movie ki script to copy ki hai ab joke bhi khudke nahi dalenge,” a fifth user wrote, “Copy karke bhi somehow they made it unfunny.”

Akshay Kumar’s film Cuttputlli is released on Disney+ Hotstar less than a month after Akshay’s previous film, Raksha Bandhan debuted in theatres to poor reviews. Aanand L Rai’s film failed to bring people in theatres as well.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty’s Iconic Trio Is Coming Back Together, One Big Commercial Director Already In Talks?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram