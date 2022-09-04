Mounted on a huge scale, Liger was really a big thing for Vijay Deverakonda. Sadly, it failed in flying high at the box office and the results were disastrous. As a consequence of it, we now hear that Vijay has dropped out of director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. Scroll below to know more details.

Advertisement

Puri is one of the popular directors in the Tollywood industry and has given several box office hits over the years. When Vijay’s Bollywood and the pan-Indian debut was announced in the form of Liger, fans got excited as Puri came on board as a director. Expectedly, there were high hopes for the film, but it turned out to be no less than a nightmare.

Advertisement

The results have been so disastrous that distributors and exhibitors are demanding compensation from the makers and the lead actor. Not just that, we even heard that Vijay Deverakonda cried after watching people’s poor reaction to Liger in a theatre in Hyderabad. With so much already happening, the latest is about the breakage of Vijay and Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming reunion.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Vijay Deverakonda is really upset and regrets his decision of doing Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. It has clearly impacted his filmography and now Vijay is in no mood of doing Puri’s ambitious war film, Jana Gana Mana, which was announced during Liger’s pre-release phase. He has now backed out and the film is now shelved.

If it’s true, we hope things get better between the two and the duo reunite with a film which is backed by solid content and not just a huge scale.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Music School: Ilaiyaraaja Gets His Final Touches From Symphony Orchestra In Budapest

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram