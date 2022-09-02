If there’s one onscreen pair that fans go gaga about is – Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Time and again there have been dating rumours about the two but they’ve never publicly accepted that they’re dating. Recently when Vijay appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, the host asked him if he’s dating Mandanna or not, and while the Liger actor didn’t give a clear answer, fans were convinced that he’s dating her. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the actress was mercilessly trolled for sharing an intimate passionate kiss with Vijay in Dear Comrade. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in a few films including Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their fans love their onscreen chemistry and never forget to shower love and support for this duo. Talking about the controversy, it was 2019 when trolls unnecessarily targeted Mandanna for an intimate kissing scene with Vijay from DC.

Advertisement

Netizens assassinated her character on social media for sharing a kiss with Vijay Deverakonda in the film. When asked about the same, Rashmika told a leading daily, “The particular scene in the film demanded it and I should do justice to my role. No movie should be judged solely on the basis of a lip-lock scene. It should be seen as a whole. People accepted Geetha Govindam and I am sure about this movie as well,” as reported by India Today.

In fact, Vijay Deverakonda was also labelled as ‘Emraan Hashmi’ of Tollywood for doing lip-lock scenes in his films.

What are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna giving a good comeback to the trolls who trolled her for sharing a passionate kiss with Vijay in Dear Comrade? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ram Charan Shelves Upcoming Next With Gowtam Tinnanuri Because Of Papa Chiranjeevi? – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram