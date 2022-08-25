Rashmika Mandanna Puts Out Pics That Describe Her & It's No Less Than A Treat For Fans!

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has now put out four pictures of herself on social media, saying these were the actual pictures that described her as she really was.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika said: “I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor, I think these are the four pictures that just describe me as ME!”

“They say na – that pictures can speak a thousand words. It such does. I don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken. So well, this is me in my own little world.”

“It makes me feel calm… looking at these pictures. It’s so strange but I love it!” Rashmika Mandanna wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna has been having a dream run in both Tamil and Telugu industries with all her recent films from ‘Pushpa‘ to the recently released ‘Sita Ramam’ going on to become superhits.

She is now working on Vamshi Paidipally’s bilingual film, ‘Varisu‘, featuring actor Vijay in the lead.

