We know a film is going to be a bomb when Thalapathy Vijay is in it, similarly his upcoming film Varisu is already creating a buzz. However, a few set pictures and videos made it to the internet and looking at them, it seems like the sequences are a crucial part of the movie. The director, Vamshi Paidipally – along with the core team members was in shock looking at the leaked stuff and immediately decided to take strict action against such things happening in the future. Scroll below to know what solution the team came up with.

While the actor’s last release Beast tanked at the box office, with the upcoming film, everybody has high hopes. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, along with Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth and Sangeetha Krish in key roles, while S Thaman will be composing the music for the film.

A few weeks back an action scene from Varisu featuring Thalapathy Vijay went viral, and most recently a hospital scene with Prabhu and Sarathkumar was also leaked. Reportedly, both the scenes are an important part of the story and it would play a spoilsport when people will watch the scene once the movie comes out. Seeing the leaks, the makers were in shock, and to tackle the issue director Vamshi Paidipally has now come up with a set of strict rules for the cast and crew of Varisu.

As reported by India Glitz, Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally has completely banned the use of mobile phones on the sets of the film. He has also beefed up the security. On the other hand, all the electronic items including the cell phones of the team will be collected before anyone enters the location of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer and things will be returned back once the shooting is done.

Soon after the pictures and video leak, few were happy seeing Vijay’s first look but some were left disappointed. However, now that the director has taken strict action, the news has cheered the actor’s fans.

Thalapathy Vijay who started the shoot of Varisu in April this year, is expected to wrap up the project in the coming months. As of now, makers are planning to release the film on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023.

