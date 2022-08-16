Whenever a scene or inside pictures from a film that is under production get leaked it becomes a massive headache for the makers. Similarly, a few pictures and videos from Varisu that feature Thalapathy Vijay in the lead is now going viral on social media, although some fans are excited but there are many who are disappointed with all the leaks. On Independence Day, a hospital scene that shows the lead actor in action is making rounds on the internet, leaving makers in shock. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, along with Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth and Sangeetha Krish will be seen in crucial roles, while S Thaman has been hired to compose the music.

Coming back to the topic, after the debacle of Beast, Thalapathy Vijay fans have a lot of hopes with his upcoming release Varisu. However, the leaks are now playing a spoilsport as it reveals some major portions of the film. On the other hand, the makers are in shock as they have implied a strict no phone policy on the sets, despite that some scenes are making rounds on the internet. Yesterday, on Independence Day #VarisuLeakedScene and #ThalapathyVijay started trending on Twitter after a user leaked a certain scene.

In the leaked clip of Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay is running inside a hospital along with Prabhu, who plays the role of a doctor, while Sarathkumar is lying on the stretcher.

Before this, a crucial scene and a few pictures were also leaked which show the first look of the actor in action. The team is now planning to take stricter action against such leaks and will completely ban the use of cell phones on the sets.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will soon wrap the shoot of Varisu after it commenced this year in April. Meanwhile, no release date has been shared, however, the makers are eyeing releasing the film on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023.

