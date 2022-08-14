Trust Salaar’s Prabhas to treat his ardent fans with something exciting on special occasions. Be it festival period or public holidays, the pan-India star has always revealed his character look or movie poster, much to the surprise of his fans worldwide.

On the auspicious occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prabhas will once again treat his fans by launching the first unit from his highly anticipated movie ‘Salaar’.

From the makers of one of the biggest movie franchises ever – KGF, the first unit of ‘Salaar’ has been hugely anticipated by the movie buffs, especially the Darling fans of Prabhas who are excited to see their favorite superstar in a never seen before avatar.

The announcement of Salaar’s first unit is all set to generate curiousity amongst the audience and will pique everyone’s interests, wanting more from Prabhas!

Starring Prabhas, ‘Salaar’ is produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashant Neel (of K.G.F franchise).

