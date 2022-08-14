Vijay Sethupathi aka the Makkal Selvan is currently among the most trending actor from the South industry as he has worked on some of the most amazing films in the past years. With his strong acting skills, the actor has shown he’s here to stay and is already giving some tough competition to some top actors. Meanwhile, for the last few months, there were speculations that the actor has been roped in to play an important role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. His publicist has now given some clarification about the same while also sharing a big update about his role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa helped Allu and Rashmika Mandanna become pan India stars. Other than them, the Telugu language movie also featured Fahadh Faasil in a cameo appearance, but he’ll play a major role in the sequel.

Coming back to the topic, recently there were rumours that claimed Vijay Sethupathi had been roped to play a negative character in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, along with in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Now, the actor’s publicist Yuvraaj has denied Vijay’s involvement in the Sukumar directorial but confirmed his role in SRK’s film.

Giving clarification, the publicist of Vijay Sethupathi, Yuvraaj wrote on Twitter, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.”

This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/Dkh2ViQSuy — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 13, 2022

Interestingly, the actor was considered for the Pushpa part 1 also but he backed out due to personal reasons. On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee’s name also went viral, but the Family Man actor was quick to refuse the rumours. Taking to his social media, the actor wrote, “Kahan kahan se samachar laatey hain aaplog.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi playing a negative role in Jawan was earlier confirmed by Peeping Moon. A source close to the development had said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were keen on casting Vijay Sethupathi after Rana Daggubati backed out of the film, citing scheduling conflict due to his ill health. SRK and Sethupathi share a great admiration for each other, and hence, when SRK himself offered Sethupathi this role in Jawan, he couldn’t refuse it. The Super Deluxe actor has altered his entire shooting diary to accommodate Jawan in between at SRK’s request.”

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, was supposed to get released by the end of this year but due to delays, the release date has been pushed, while the film is set to go on floors very soon.

