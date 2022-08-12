Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film, which is tentatively being referred to as #NBK108, will be directed by well known director Anil Ravipudi and will have music by Thaman, who won the National Award for his score for ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramlo’.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, director Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Eternally grateful and super thrilled to show our Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna garu in a never-before role. Happy to be joining hands with the musical sensation, dear brother Thaman and Shine Screens for this exciting endeavour.”

Thaman, who also scored the music for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s previous film, ‘Akhanda’, which went on to emerge a blockbuster, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the project.

Thaman wrote, “NBK108 is here! NBK Gaaru! With brother Anil Ravipudi. Dear Sahu Garapati.”

Eternally Grateful & Super Thrilled to show our NATA SIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in a never before role❤️‍🔥 Happy to be joining hands with the Musical Sensation, dear brother @MusicThaman ⚡️& @ShineScreens for this Exciting Endeavour #NBK108 @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi pic.twitter.com/apAdRVLjD9 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 11, 2022

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK108, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screen Studios.

