Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars in the country and his work is also appreciated in the West. Meanwhile, there’s no one in the world who hates the actor or makes fun of him, only the actor has spoken ugly things about himself. However, a few years, ago Ram Gopal Varma triggered the Kaala actor fans by saying rude things about star. Later clarifying his statement, he even called Rajini fans dumb. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

RGV is known for making explosive statements not just in person but also on social media too. However, there are times when he goes beyond his limit and calls out actors with a humongous fan base.

Advertisement

In 2016, Ram Gopal Varma shared pictures of Amy Jackson and Rajinikanth on Twitter and wrote, “This man by being the biggest star ever completely destroys the notion of looks being important for stardom. He is a bad looker, doesn’t have 6 packs, short with a disproportionate body n knows just 2 nd half dance movements. Nowhere in world a man who looks like this can be SuperStar.”

“I wonder what he did to God that God did this to him. Rajni sir (Rajinikanth) is ultimate proof that no one can ever f*cking know why the audience likes what in cinema?. The greatest psychiatrists in the world will collapse with the challenging task of explaining the Rajni Phenomenon,” Ram Gopal Varma added.

This man by being the biggest star ever completely destroys the notion of looks being important for stardom pic.twitter.com/YLeA7PiYRs — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2016

However, his post wasn’t taken in a good manner by the Rajini fans as they started bashing the filmmaker for making such derogatory statements against their favorite superstar.

While he was launching the trailer of his film, Veerappan, Ram Gopal Varma gave clarification about his above-mentioned tweet on Rajinikanth and said, “Some of the Rajini fans are so dumb, they didn’t even understand that I was complimenting him. If a very handsome man becomes a very big star, what is the big deal? It happens all the time. What Rajinikanth looks like and still is a big star, it is a compliment. It means that God favours him much more than anyone else. But the dumb guys didn’t understand that it is a compliment.”

Further, when the filmmaker was asked if he’ll ever make a film with the superstar, to this, RGV jokingly said, “I think Rajini fans will kill me if I make a film with him. Unless those dumb guys are out, I am not going to go there.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out Bollywood’s ’60 Year Old Heroes’ ‘Who Are Desperate To Romance 20/30 Year Old Girls’, Netizens Link It To Aamir Khan & Say “You’ve Supported PK…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram