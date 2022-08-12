The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri holds no qualm in calling the spade a spade. Time and again we have seen the filmmaker taking to his social media handles to call out Bollywood mafias for their double standards. Amid the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the director took to Twitter to take a dig at the Bollywood actor who is themselves 60 years old and are desperate to romance girls who are very younger than them.

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri grabbed eyeballs, early this year, when he became the talk of the town owing to his last release The Kashmir Files.

This morning, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to call out the desperate actors and state that there’s ‘something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood’. The filmmaker Tweeted, “Forget the quality of a film, when 60 yr old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30 yr old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. ‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this.”

Well, netizens were quick to link his Tweet it to Aamir Khan and call out his double standards. Commenting on his Tweet, a user wrote recalled him, “Vivek bhai you have supported pk once when it was realised now you are on other side of fence.” Another said, “Sir…why bollywood only…south mein Rajnikant to 20 saal se ye kar rahe hai…why not target him ??? Apne party wale hai isiliye ????”

A user also said, “Bullywood will go completely Bankrupt by end of year 2022. PK was outrageous to say the least, this anti-Hindu & anti-Bharat audacious agenda is going on since 30 years now,they have done lot of damage already. Hindu artists in Bullywood have openly supported them for few bucks.”

Nope they have ample money bro. Only the movies by those actors are in the flop list but they are investing in production houses also. And in turn diverted to web series. So they are not going bankrupt until the majority of us change the entertainment method . — KYAKARLEGA (@nikkumnit) August 12, 2022

By making full use of public emotions and commercialising your own purpose hasn't made you so big enough to start commenting on people who have given their life for Bollywood..

Ajkal to Galli ka Raju bhi social media pe khud ko Shana samajne laga hai — Mayuresh Pokharankar (@M_Pokharankar) August 12, 2022

Akshay kumar is the front runner. The speed at which his age is growing, he is making films like peanuts in 40 days. Then Khans comes in. We don't mind if they make movies but should keep their mouth shut when some journalists ask them to advice hindus on their traditions — Sarcastic Me (@sarcastic_me365) August 12, 2022

You are also part of Bollywood, you are also earning your bread and butter from here only, why double standards?. — Tushar (@tus_bhatnagar) August 12, 2022

Bhai Bollywood me sabhi hindu virodhi hai kya. nahi na kyuki unko industry me rehna he to khans ka manna padta hai isliye tab kiye honge Aaj Bollywood ko logo ne boycott Kiya hai to unko Bollywood ko mean khans ko khush karne ki koi kaam karne ki jaroorat nahi hai. No fear 😎. — Ganesh (@Ganesh11600678) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the latest release, Laal Singh Chaddha, has garnered a mixed response from critics and the audience. The film opened to unexpected numbers at the box office.

