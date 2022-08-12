It was a surprising turn of events on Thursday as Laal Singh Chaddha was nowhere close to the expectations that one had from it. Even with controlled predictions, one foresaw an opening of 15-18 crores for it. In fact the bare minimum expectation was for the film to emerge as at least the highest opener of 2022 when it comes to a Bollywood film as beating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening day of 14.11 crores seemed like a cakewalk.

Sadly, the Aamir Khan starrer was nowhere close to that as the first day stayed low at 11 crores*. This is not just much lower than the minimum range in which it was expected to open but also just barely into the double-digit territory. Frankly, before the pandemic, the bets would have been placed for the 20-25 crores opening mark so this is way too less.

The only solace that Laal Singh Chaddha has is that the numbers are better than Raksha Bandhan – since at multiplexes it has found better traction. The first-day battle was always supposed to be won by Laal Singh Chaddha and while that has happened, it needs to be seen how does the gap between the two films turn out to be in days to come. Frankly, it’s not just about beating the other film as the news of the hour is for both the biggies to do well individually. With the kind of costs involved and the sake of the industry, that’s required for sure.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

