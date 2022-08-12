It was predicted in this column that Raksha Bandhan would take an opening of at least 12-14 crores. In fact, the challenge set for the film was to go past the first-day score of Bachchhan Paandey (13.25 crores). Even if that wouldn’t have happened, it was a given that a double-digit score was on the cards. However, what happened at the box office was truly surprising as the collections were lesser than that.

The film’s first day numbers stand at 8.20 crores and those are definitely not the kind of numbers one would have imagined at all. Of course, there is a clash with Laal Singh Chaddha due to which audiences got divided. However there was partial holiday of Raksha Bandhan festival as well and though morning and afternoon shows weren’t expected to bring in too many footfalls due to ongoing festivities, evening and night shows were expected to show good momentum and take the film past the 10 crores mark.

Since that hasn’t happened, it isn’t what Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai would have bargained for. The good news though is that the reports are positive and that gives a stage and platform for Raksha Bandhan to perform. The collections will go down on Friday since it’s a regular working day but as long as there are good jumps evidences on Saturday and Sunday, it would be healthy for the family drama. At the very least, a double digit score would be required on Saturday and then the film should grow further from there on Sunday, and then maintain similar collections on Monday, which is Independence Day.

