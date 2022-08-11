Two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood are clashing at the box office this week. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha- both are much-awaited films of the year and have created quite a buzz amongst moviegoers.

Even though a section of netizens called for a boycott of the films but largely fans have been eagerly waiting for both films. Both films are expected to bring a lot of moolah. It is also worth pointing out that neither of the stars’ most earned films is their most liked film. Don’t believe us? Let us explain.

As per the Ormax report, Aamir Khan’s films like 3 Idiots, Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, and Dhoom 3. However, when it comes to the box office collection Rs 202.47 Cr, Rs 374.43 Cr, Rs 63.51 Cr, and Rs 271.07 Cr respectively.

Aamir’s most liked film is 3 Idiots but it only managed to earn Rs 202.47 crores while his most earned film was Dangal which only became the second most liked film.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s top-liked films according to Ormax media are Airlift, Mission Mangal, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sooryavanshi, Special 26, Kesari, Good Newwz, OMG: Oh My God, 2.0, and Baby.

Airlift- Rs 123.46 crore, Mission Mangal ₹ 203.08 Cr, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha- 134.22 cr, Sooryavanshi- 224.63 crores, Kesari – 153 crores, Good Newwz- Rs 201.14 crores, Special 26- Rs 103 crores, OMG: Oh My God- 81.46 cr. 2.0- Rs 519.65 crore, Baby- Rs 95.56 cr.

Akshay Kumar’s most earned film is 2.0 but the film stands at only 9th position in Ormax media’s Top 10 most-liked films of Khiladi Kumar since 2009.

Coming back to this week’s release, Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chadha is helmed by Advait Chandran while Akki’s Rakhsha Bandhan is helmed by Aanand L Rai.

