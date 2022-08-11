The first public reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha is out and people are loving the Aamir Khan starrer. Despite being surrounded by controversy over the past statements of Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, but the team seems unaffected by the negativity. The Box Office collection of the film is expected to wonder, now let’s have a look at the advance booking of the film for the first day.

While Aamir plays the titular character in Advait Chandan’s directorial, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays his love interest Rupa, Mona Singh will be seen as Laal’s mother and Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut, as Laal Singh’s best friend in the movie. The family drama film is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Mumbai

Aamir Khan left no stones unturned to promote Laal Singh Chaddha, while the advance booking till yesterday was 20%, today it has slightly increased and currently 30-35% of shows are only booked.

Delhi

Just like in Mumbai, there’s a little improvement in the advance booking for Laal Singh Chaddha in the capital city. As of now, close to 40% of shows are booked for the day.

Bengaluru

The city is showing a better response when compared with yesterday’s status and today around 20% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

Almost 60% of shows for Laal Singh Chaddha are already booked in the region and by the second half of the day, almost every theatre is expected to get booked.

Ahmedabad

The capital of Gujarat is still not showing a great response for Aamir Khan starrer and currently, just 5% of shows are only booked.

Chennai

There’s a lot of improvement in terms of advance booking Laal Singh Chadha in Chennai as 40% of shows are now booked for the day and it is filling faster than expected.

Pune

Although there are a lot of shows for Aamir Khan starrer LSC in Pune but seems like the buzz in the city is very dull, as of now just 5% of shows are only booked.

