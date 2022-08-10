Aamir Khan is all set for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha – the official Bollywood remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles, the comedy-drama is scheduled to hit screens tomorrow, August 11.

Despite it being post-pandemic times and the film clashing with Akshay Kumar-led ensemble film Raksha Bandhan, the buzz around the film is pretty present. With LSC being an Aamir film after quite a few years – and it releasing on a special day, good numbers can be expected. An improvement in the advance booking numbers can also see this number rising.

While we have to wait a day more to know exactly how well Laal Singh Chaddha fares on its opening day, here’s a look at Aamir Khan’s currently Top 5 openers.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Released during the Diwali week in 2018, this Aamir Khan film – also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub may have been a box office flop but its opening day numbers were impressive. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial made 52.25 Cr on its first day.

Dhoom 3

Following ToH in the Top 5 openers of Bollywood’s perfectionist is Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Dhoom 3 starring Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra and Jackie Shroff. Considered a blockbuster at the box office, this 2013 action-thriller earned 33.42Cr on its opening day.

Dangal

This third film to make it to the top of Aamir Khan’s highest opening day films is Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Sakshi Tanwar, the film made 29.19Cr on its first day at the ticket counter.

PK

Rajkumar Hirani’s PK is Aamir’s next Top opener. Also starring Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla, the film earned 26.63Cr on its opening day.

Talaash

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji-led Talaash earned 13.50Cr on its opening day.

After looking at the aforementioned films, it can be estimated that Laal Singh Chaddha can make it to the 4th position – especially keeping in mind that the Akshay Kumar film is releasing on Raksha Bandhan and is based on a brother’s bond with his sisters. It will be interesting to see if LSC pulls off magical numbers and climbs much higher.

