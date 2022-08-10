Bollywood is all set to witness the powerful clash between Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. But before that, both the films are making noise for unwanted reasons. Yes, we’re talking about the hoopla of the boycott trend. Aamir’s film is facing more heat amongst two on social media and now, the actor has opened up about the same.

Ever since the countdown for LSC has begun, the boycott trend has become more severe as old controversial statements of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan are going viral. Amid such negativity, Aamir and the team are trying their best to promote their ambitious film as much as possible. He even reacted to the ongoing boycott trend against his film.

During the media interaction, Aamir Khan reacted to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend. He said, “I am just keeping my fingers crossed and praying to the almighty and I am having faith in my audience.” He further said, “Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai aur mujhe maaf karna” (If I have hurt someone’s heart with something, then I am sorry for that). I respect those who don’t want to watch the film but I want more people to watch it.”

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.

Meanwhile, during a recent promotional event, Aamir Khan revealed having sleepless nights ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. He said, “I am very nervous right now. It’s been 48 hours and I have not slept. I am not joking, I am not able to sleep.”

