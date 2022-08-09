Not many know how exactly Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna ended up being married. For the unversed, Mrs Funnybones had put a condition in front of the Khiladi Kumar for their marriage. Twinkle Khanna had told Akki that if her film Mela turns out to be a failure at the box office she will marry him. Becoming Akshay’s silver linings, Mela turned out to be a box office disaster and the two tied the knot later. Later during Twinkle Khanna’s book launch, the former actress had revealed that her Mela co-star had almost slapped her once.

At the same event, after learning about the condition, Laal Singh Chaddha also stated that he’s glad to ‘contribute’ to their marriage.

At the book launch, Twinkle Khanna left everyone in splits when she revealed that Aamir Khan had once almost slapped her as she kept thinking about Akshay Kumar. At the event when Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan about his opinion on Twinkle’s acting, she cut him in middle and said, “Once he asked me, when I was not focussing on work, I said I was thinking about Akshay. He almost slapped me.” Reacting to this Aamir was heard saying, “Did I? I would not have reacted that way.”

Well, not only that, at the same event Twinkle Khanna also recalled how Aamir Khan once called her writing rubbish and used to always discourage her. She was heard saying, “When I started writing, I would send him links of my columns. He would tell me this is rubbish and send me links of Satyameva Jayate everyday. So one day, I sent him my column and told him it is doing really well and trending at 7, he said ‘My show is trending at number 1’. I said you’re a big-time movie star with a prime-time television show, I’m a has-been actor with a column! But he still competes with me. He competes with everybody.”

Defending himself, Aamir Khan had said that he was genuinely concerned that Twinkle would not make it as a writer.

Aamir Khan is currently anticipating the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11.

