If there’s one Bollywood actor who can rock anything and everything when it comes to fashion is Ranveer Singh. His style is unique and bespoke and fashion-savvy people love his style and never fail to appreciate it. The Gully Boy actor arrived at Mumbai airport in style wearing an Adidas X Gucci collaboration worth over 5 lakh and is now getting reactions from netizens on social media. Scroll below to see his full look.

Ranveer has been making headlines for a while now. From posing n*de for international magazine Paper to walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra with his better half, Deepika Padukone, the actor has been dominating the news and how. Talking about the star’s latest appearance, his simple yet expensive look is going viral on the internet.

Ranveer Singh happens to be super popular on social media with over 40 million followers on Instagram. The Gully Boy star arrived at the Mumbai airport last night wearing Adidas X Gucci from head to toe and looked dapper as always.

The actor wore a blue-coloured sweatshirt and paired it with brown coloured pants. He styled the look with a matching face mask and a cap. Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing Apple’s AirPods Max as he made the exit from the airport. The entire look excluding the Airpods is worth more than 5 lakhs and now netizens are reacting to it.

Take a look at his video below:

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Nhi bhai ranveer singh nhi h….isne toh normal kapde pehne h😂” Another user commented, “OMG he wear genuine clothes.” A third user commented, “abey yaar ! 😢 normal kapde ! 😖😖” A fourth user commented, “From no clothes to full clothes 🔥🔥🔥”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s Adidas X Gucci attire? Tell us in the space below.

