It may be 10 days since Ranveer Singh posing n*de for the cover of an international magazine went viral, but the topic is still a major talk of the town. While many celebrities are applauding him for baring it all, a couple of FIRs and cases have been filed against him for hurting the sentiments of women. Now Rakhi Sawant has once more spoken about the actor posing n*ked.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant – who is back in the city after spending some time in Dubai with her boyfriend Adil Khan, spoke about the Simmba start on social media soon after returning to the city. Calling his n*De photoshoot a favour for Indian women, scroll below to know what other she said.

Advertisement

In the video she shared on her Instagram handle, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying that she’s tired as she’s back from Dubai. The reality star then adds in Hindi, “I have just returned from Dubai and I am only hearing only about Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot from everyone.”

Adding that many girls pose n*ked in front of the camera, Rakhi Sawant said, “ Agar ek Ranveer Singh n*de hokar aaya hai, to desh ki ladkiyon par meherbani kari hai. Hamari aankhon mein, dil mein, humare har jageh itni shaanti hui hai ki humne ek ladka n*de dhekha hai. (By posing nude in front of the camera, Ranveer has done the girls in this country a favour. We have felt peace in our eyes, in our hearts and everywhere else as we have seen atleast one n*de guy).”

Calling Ranveer her ‘dear friend’ Rakhi Sawant added, “Wow, he is looking so handsome. Ranveer kahi meri nazaar na lag jaye. Where are you Ranveer, my dear friend. You keep doing these kinds of photoshoots, I want to see you like this only.” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Besides Rakhi Swant, Previously, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Uorfi Javed, and many more have also supported him.

Must Read: Amid Ranveer Singh’s N*de Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video Of Actor Getting Arrested For Not Wearing Clothes Goes Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram