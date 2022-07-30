Bollywood’s all-time energetic actor Ranveer Singh has left the whole world baffled after the pictures of his n*de photoshoot for a magazine dropped on the internet. In no time those photos went viral and divided the internet in two – one those who appreciate the actor for his ‘artistic side’ and others who found it obscene and hurting women’s modesty. Out of all these reactions, KRK’s reaction stands out.

Kamaal R Khan urf KRK is not just a controversial figure in Bollywood but also a self-proclaimed critic. There hasn’t been a time when he hasn’t made a dig at fellow b-town members. Usually many choose to ignore his offensive tweets, but his recent *deleted* tweet on Ranveer’s recent n*de photoshoot has definitely crossed some limits. It’s not us saying this, the netizens feel so.

This isn’t the first time KRK has made such a controversial statement, the Deshdrohi actor has time and again taken digs at many actors and their films via tweets and has also landed himself in huge legal troubles. However, these troubles have never made him stop causing more problems. Amidst all his recent tweets, his deleted tweet on Ranveer Singh’s bold photoshoot has caught the eyes of eagle-eyed netizens. Sharing it on Reddit (BollyBlindNGossips) netizens are now bashing Kamaal over his highly offensive tweet.

Talking about the deleted tweet first, sharing his ‘opinion’ on Ranveer Singh’s highly controversial n*de photo shoot as well as taking a dig at him, KRK penned, “I have got all the nude photos of #RanveerSingh where full #Hathiyaar is visible. Of course I can’t post those photos here. But those people are right, who have filed complaints against him. His hathiyar is really small, So I can understand, why #Deepika does film like #Gehraiyaan”

Yikes! Quite harsh. It is to be noted that the authenticity of this tweet is yet to be confirmed as the tweet has apparently been deleted from the self-proclaimed critic’s Twitter feed.

Getting back to the topic, this tweet caught the eyes of netizens and the screenshot was shared on Reddit. The netizens definitely were not buying this tweet and went on to bash KRK over it in the comments section. One wrote, “He himself is the biggest d*ck”, the other one penned, “He needs help”, the third one wrote, ” KRK’s small hatiyar energy is showing ☠️”, and the fourth one said, “I am sure his is smaller.”

What are your thoughts on KRK’s tweet on Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

