Alia Bhatt is currently on a roll with her fashion wardrobe as she’s giving back to back maternity fashion goals. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Darlings’ which will soon release on Netflix. Yesterday, Alia wore a pretty black and white shimmery dress that she paired with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer and looked gorgeous as ever while subtly flaunting her baby bump. Her look didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed her for wearing ‘heels’ in pregnancy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Alia is expecting her first baby with her husband and actor Ranbir. The couple tied the knot in April this year and announced their pregnancy last month in June. Coming back to the topic, ever since the actress announced her pregnancy, she has been giving back-to-back fashionable looks to her fans with a chic maternity wardrobe.

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt wore a pretty shimmery black and white dress that she styled with a black blazer which she stole from her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s wardrobe and looked stunning as ever in the same.

The Darlings actress styled her look with black studded platform heels. Alia Bhatt donned a messy hairdo with her look and kept her tresses open with side parting and soft curls at the length. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she captioned it, “While the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Take a look at her paparazzi spotting here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her look, a user on Instagram commented, “It’s high time alia should stop wearing heels 👠, Definitely not suggested for pregnant woman , For her safety only” Another user commented, “Pregnancy me heels nhi pahante baby” A third user commented, “Fashion baad me kar lena madam, bht ki hai life me, you should be more careful now and should not wear heels during pregnancy.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Alia Bhatt for wearing heels during pregnancy? Tell us in the comments below.

