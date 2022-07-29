Rohit Shetty is a director who never fails to impress audiences with his films. Out of the 14 films he has delivered to date, 12 have been super successful –like the Golmaal franchise and his cop films Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. While he gears up for his next, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, the director talks box office numbers.

During a recent chat with an entertainment portal, the Khatron Ke Khiladi host spoke about many things including the soon-to-release comedy and the Akshay Kumar starrer’s performance at the box office during the pandemic. Read on to know all he said.

In the recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty got candid about the performance of Sooryavanshi at the box office. Besides being the highest opener in pandemic times, the Akshay Kumar starrer is also among the biggest grosser (approx 200 crores) to date. Humbly addressing the success of the cop-drama, the director said, shies away from addressing this question and humbly says, “We opened at 50 percent and did almost 200 crore.”

Continuing further, Rohit Shetty added, “It might have done 300 crore if we had 100 percent occupancy. But I am happy because 10 years down the lane, people will remember Sooryavanshi as a film that opened the cinema halls for the Hindi film industry. After a point of time, it was not about money. We all wanted to revive theatres. If the intent was money, I would have given it to OTT and earned 10 times more than what we did now.”

In the same conversation, Rohit also got candid about his next – Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. Talking about his 15th directorial, the director said, “Thanks to the pandemic, otherwise, this would have been my 17th film. Cirkus is one film that I always wanted to make and we started it during the pandemic. Sooryavanshi was ready and we were waiting for the theatres to open. But my technicians were at home and I wanted to restart the cycle for them. Much like Sooryavanshi, Cirkus also has a history. It was the first film to get into the production stage. So many producers and directors visited our sets to see how we are shooting. This one is for my technicians.”

Talking about the upcoming comedy with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty further elaborated, “We didn’t make a comedy film for a long time. After Golmaal Again, we moved on to Simmba and Sooryavanshi, so it was a collective instinct to make a comedy now, that too with Ranveer, since we had not done this genre. His presence made it even more exciting.”

