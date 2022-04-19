KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is unstoppable at the box office, especially its Hindi version is blazing fire. After a glorious weekend, the film scored really well on its first Monday, making it topple some really big films in worldwide numbers.

As we reported yesterday, KGF 2 has already gone past the mark of 550 crores globally and the Hindi version has played a major contributing role in it. Now, the numbers of specifically the Hindi version are out and the film is already an inch closer to 300 crore club and has surpassed many biggies in a meantime.

As per the latest update, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) stands at a global total of 293.44 crores gross including 259.08 crores and 34.36 crores from overseas. It has beaten the lifetime of Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores) and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees (287.71 crores).

By tomorrow, KGF Chapter 2 will go past the lifetime of Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) and Good Newwz (311.27 crores).

Meanwhile, Kannada music director Ravi Basrur has primarily composed music for Kannada films, and of course, KGF Chapter 2 has been his calling card. Ravi is back in the spotlight now that his magnum opus has been released.

Ever since the film’s release, Ravi has been receiving rave reviews for his music and background score. The film’s lifelines are the BGM and music score, according to some popular KGF 2 reviews. Ravi’s next music composition will be for Prabhas’ highly anticipated film ‘Salaar’ and Prabhas fans appear to be overjoyed, as the expectations are now high. (via IANS)

