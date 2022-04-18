KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Looks like there’s no stopping for Yash starrer. It’s been 4 days since its release and it shining bright at the box office. Yash has been successfully ruling the box office despite facing clashes with Vijay Thalaptahy starrer Beast and Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR. Not only in India, KGF 2 is proving its mettle worldwide.

KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is helmed by Prashant Neel. The film hit the screens on April 14, enjoying a long weekend.

Now it seems like Yash is not ready to bog down in front of Vijay and Jr NTR-Ram Charan. As per early trends flowing in, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has reportedly earned around 24 to 26 crores on its first Monday. With the recent collection, the film’s total collection now stands at 217.99- 216.99 crores for its Hindi version.

Reportedly, KGF 2 even broke Baahubali 2’s record too as within 5 days the film has crossed 200 crore mark while the SS Rajamouli director reached 200 crore mark on its 6th day. Speaking about its day-wise collection, KGF 2 (Hindi) earned 53.95 crores on Day 1 and 46.79 crores, 42.90 crores and 50.35 crores on its 2nd, 3rd and 4th day of its release making it a total of 193.99 crores in 4 days.

Speaking about it worldwide collection, KGF 2 rakes in 552 crores across the globe. Within a few days of its release, the film has also entered 400 crore clubs worldwide.

KGF: Chapter 2 is shattering box-office records, left right and centre. Don’t you agree?

