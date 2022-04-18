In the history of Bollywood, only thrice over has it happened that a film had scored 50 crores or more on a single day. Thugs of Hindostan was the first to do that on its opening day [50.75 crores] before it crashed completely. This was followed by War which had a phenomenal 51.60 crores on its first day though post that its best ever was on Sunday when 37.40 crores came in. Then the third time it happened, the film in question was KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] which started its journey with 53.95 crores. Ironically, Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] never hit a 50.

However, yet another ‘chapter’ has been written in the history of Indian cinema, what with KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] turning out to be the first-ever film to have enjoyed as many as two half-century days in its run. After taking off in a glorious style, it has now hit it out of the stadium, what with another 50 crores+ total, this time on a Sunday. The film managed to gather 50.35 crores and has made its entry into the record books with style.

The film was phenomenal all over the place, which pretty much conveys how much it is being loved. It is one thing to open huge and another to sustain well. Even in the south one has seen how Tamil or Telugu films open humongous on star power but don’t quite manage to sustain as effectively. That’s because the film as a whole hasn’t worked effectively and it’s only the star power that made things happen. In comparison, KGF: Chapter 2 has everything going in its favour, be it the presence of Yash or the final result put together by Prashanth Neel.

With 193.99 crores* in its kitty already, this one is another all-time blockbuster in the making.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

