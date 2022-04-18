The Batman is about to hit a new box office milestone soon, just as it is about to make its way on streaming. Yes, the Robert Pattinson starrer is still in the running, even though it has been more than a month since its release, and several blockbuster hits have premiered after it.

The DC flick lasted while it could, especially in India, until the theatres were flocked with moviegoers to watch big releases from the south, including RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Overseas, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and more took the leading spots.

However, The Batman has already proven that it’s a hit, and now it has hit a major box office milestone just before becoming available on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the Matt Reeves directorial earned $751.1 million worldwide after Easter Sunday. This includes $365,035,121 in North America and $386,100,000 overseas.

These numbers have helped the Robert Pattinson starrer remain the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far. The Batman will be released on HBO Max on the 18th of April. It was last reported that the movie has beaten the two major DC flicks, Man of Steel and Justice League. While the movie is breaking records at the box office, recently, one of its cast members hit the headlines but not due to good reasons.

Barry Keoghan, who had a cameo as Joker at the end of the film was arrested after being found intoxicated in public. Though the actor wasn’t a part of any spat, the police went ahead to detain him for public disorder. However, he was left on fixed charges notice with no legal actions taken against him.

Meanwhile, fans now stream The Batman. Other than Robert Pattinson and Barry Keoghan, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and more. Stick to Koimoi for more!

