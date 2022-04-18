Harry Styles had a personal cheerleader in the audience during his set at Coachella 2022, his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. The annual music festival is back with a slam after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several musicians are a part of the lineup, including Billie Eilish, Joji, The Weeknd who replaced Kanye West, and more.

On the first day of the festival, the audience at Daniel Caesar’s concert received a surprise from Justin Bieber. The singer performed his song ‘Peaches’ with Daniel while being shirtless. Videos of him went viral all over social media as fans couldn’t hold their excitement in.

Now, another set of videos from Coachella 2022 is making its way on social media. It is of Olivia Wilde cheering and dancing while her beau Harry Style performs on stage. She was joined by the show host James Corden. Styles was the headliner on the first day of the music festival, which is taking place in California.

Harry Styles performed some of his most famous songs during his set, this included ‘As It Was’ and ‘Sign of the Times.’ Videos of Olivia Wilde dancing in the crowd have taken social media by storm as fans spotted her supporting her man. The actress could be seen wearing a chic floral silk Gucci dress, YSL peacoat, and a bandana from Styles’ new Pleasing line.

Olivia Wilde and more of Harry Styles’s friends dancing at #Coachella! pic.twitter.com/JzRLr2SQOO — Olivia Wilde Daily (@owildedaily) April 17, 2022

Coachella 2022 is a music and art festival that began on 15th April and will end on 24th April. During his performance, even Harry brought out a special guest, Shania Twain. The duo sang ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ and ‘You’re Still the One.’

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s dating rumours began as early as January 2021. The pair met on the sets of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, and were later seen attending a wedding together. Eventually, their romance was confirmed, and the rest is history.

