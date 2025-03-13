Ever since Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broke up in 2022, it was hard for her to move on for a while. But now she has finally found a new romance with Dane DiLiegro and as per reports, Harry is happy and relieved at the same time. He reportedly felt bad how long it took her to move on from him.

And now that she has, the pop star is beyond happy for her. The two had a relationship of almost two years but split before they could celebrate that milestone. A new report has alleged that Harry is happy Olivia has finally moved on from him and here’s what everything we know about the same.

Is Harry Styles Relieved Olivia Wilde Has Moved On With Dane DiLiegro?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Harry is beyond happy for Olivia and has found Danny for herself. As per the report, he felt guilty after breaking things off with her and it didn’t help that she took quite a long time to move on from that. A source told the portal, “Harry was gutted when he realized he wanted out of his relationship with Olivia,” referring to her feelings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

They further alleged, “He knew she would take it hard,and in fairness, he had made a ton of promises to her.” The insider claimed, “She had called off her engagement for him and put her career on the line, so clearly, she believed he was in it for the long run,” referring to Olivia and former partner Jason Sudeikis who she had a seven year long romance and two kids with.

It was reported that the two were engaged but news of the engagement being off came only a couple of weeks after Harry was announced to star in Olivia’s film Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia and Jason share two kids, son Otis and daughter Daisy. As per reports, Harry was the reason behind their split.

The source continued, “The issue with him is he’s always all in at the start, but long-term commitment just never seems to work for him.” He reportedly felt bad when he realized that he wanted to break things off with Olivia. “He felt a hundred times worse because she’d put so much on the line for him, he felt so crap letting her down,” the insider alleged about Harry’s thoughts.

To add to it, “It took so long for her to let go, she was wearing his shirts in public for ages after they split up, it was rough.” Now that Olivia has met Dane and seems to be content in her new relationship, “it’s just a massive relief” for Harry that she has finally met and liked someone new. “He still cares about her and wants to see her happy,” the above report concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mayhem: What Is Lady Gaga’s Next Music Album & When Is It Releasing? Pop Star Teases, “Facing My Fear”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News