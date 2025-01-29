Olivia Wilde is sparking new romance rumors with “incredibly attractive” basketball player-turned-actor Dane DiLiegro, nearly two years after her split from Harry Styles.

According to sources, Wilde, 40, and DiLiegro, 36, share a strong connection, bonding over their love of sports and mutual attraction.

“He is passionate, and he knows how to treat a woman,” the insider said of DiLiegro. “They both love sports. They enjoy being around each other and [are] not afraid to show affection when they are out together.”

Olivia Wilde and Dane DiLiegro’s Courtside Appearance Stirs Speculation

Wilde and DiLiegro’s courtside appearance at a Lakers vs. Celtics game last week sparked speculation about their budding romance.

The 6-foot-8 former athlete wrapped his arm around Wilde during the game, marking their first public display of affection at Crypto.com Arena.

Olivia Wilde: Taking It Slow with Her New Love

Insiders suggest that despite the close moment, Wilde is taking things casually, balancing her work commitments while enjoying her time with DiLiegro. “She’s working nonstop so not looking for anything serious,” a mole told DailyMail.

After her highly publicized relationship with Styles, whom she dated from 2020 to 2022, Wilde has made it clear that she’s keeping her private life under wraps this time around, vowing not to repeat past mistakes.

“After the Harry breakup, she really took time off dating and away from the spotlight to focus on herself and her family,” the outlet reported. “She got way too caught up in that and their relationship became a public spectacle.”

The outlet added, “She keeps her private life and her love life private because she knows that this is the only way something will last.”

Prior to Styles, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, Otis and Daisy.

