While most Hollywood stars opt to get n*ked on screen, actress and director Olivia Wilde decided to use advanced technology when she got to bare it all for her 2015 movie The Change Up. The makers of the film used CGI to make Olivia appear n*ked on the screen. The actress, in an interview, revealed how she was not really n*de in the scene, and ni**les were digitally added later. The film also starred Ryan Reynolds in the lead. Scroll down to read more.

Olivia Wilde was recently in the news for her split with singer and songwriter Harry Styles. She was earlier married to actor Jason Sudeikis. The actress, when it comes to n*dity and s*x, has always been about making conversations around the same.

Speaking of her 2015 flick The Change Up, Olivia Wilde while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, as per Fox News, said, “I appeared to be n*ked because they CGI’d me n*ked.” Olivia, at the time, revealed that the pasties she wore to cover her ni**les were visible in the scene and to avoid the same the makers decided to digitally overwrite them with artificial ones. “In that scene Ryan Reynolds is supposed to be covering them and he moved and so the pasties were in the movie and so they had to paint in ni**les using CGI,” revealed Olivia adding, “And I got to approve the ni**les! They sent me an email saying, ‘Please review ni**le cover shot one through seven and decide which one is most like the original.’”

Speaking of the same scene, Ryan Reynolds, in an interview revealed how he forgot all of his lines as he got so distracted by his co-star’s b**bs while filming a s*x scene.

“In the scene, she’s sitting there and I take her top off and the bra off, and she has those pasties on, but she’s drawn these adorable little smiley faces on them,” said the Deadpool star.

Reynolds added, “And I forget every line in the scene – not just from this movie but from every other movie I’ve done. At some point in the scene she takes my hands and puts them on her bre*sts… So, they’re there. Palms (are) a little sweaty. I don’t know what’s happenin. And I’m trying not to look at her like a 14-year-old boy that just won the lady lottery.”

